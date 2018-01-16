Trial date set for suspect accused of killing man, shooting at Richmond officer

A man who faces murder and attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer charges will face a jury trial in July in Richmond Circuit Court.

Police say 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. killed 24-year-old Antoine L. Smith Jr. on Dec. 14, then shot at a police officer later that day.

The homicide happened around 5 a.m. in the 3200 block of Stockton Street. Police found Smith dead from a gunshot wound.

They also found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police say Officer Travis Dooley spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one at the scene of a shooting in Gilpin Court. When he tried to pull it over, the vehicle took off.

The vehicle stopped at a wooded area, and police say "Williams Jr. exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots from an assault-style weapon at officer Dooley, striking his cruiser."

Officer Dooley fired back, hitting Williams.

A second person in the vehicle ran off into the woods.

Williams was indicted in January on a long list of charges:

Stockton Street homicide:

first-degree murder

malicious wounding

possession of a firearm of a convicted felon

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (x2)

Officer-involved shooting:

attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

convicted felon possession of a firearm

Williams also faces a murder charge in a killing in Chesterfield County.

His trial in Richmond will be July 11.

