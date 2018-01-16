Confirmed Tornado from last Friday Night's Storms

An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed in Amelia county from last Friday night's thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield says the tornado touched down off of Genito Road and Highway 609 in Amelia county.
You can remember there were 3 tornado warnings that were issued during last Friday night's thunderstorms.
The NWS will have a more detailed report coming out soon.
