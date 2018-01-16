Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette uninjured in car accident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette escaped injury after he was involved in what authorities say was a minor three-car crash.

The team says the rookie's car was rear-ended about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and that he was not hurt. He was able to drive home after the crash.

The Jaguars also say Fournette signed the rear bumper of his 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach - it was knocked off in the wreck - and gave it to one of the first responders on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Fournette was not at fault in the crash.

Fournette and the Jaguars play at New England on Sunday in the AFC championship game.

Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in Jacksonville's 45-42 victory at Pittsburgh last Sunday.

