Fire destroys roof on Chesterfield home

The Chesterfield Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at at Wraywood Avenue and Highpaige Way on Tuesday afternoon.

Photos from the fire department showed a house with heavy damage to its roof. (Click play on the video above to see more photos from the scene.)

The fire was initially reported around 1 p.m.

There is currently no information on what sparked the blaze or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12