Petition seeks to save Richmond Sam's Club

Residents in Eastern Henrico have started an online petition to try and stop the Sam's Club at White Oak Village from closing.

"The decision was one that was made in haste, and the growth of the East End was never considered," the petition states, saying that the next closest store is 10 miles away. "Why should the consumers that are in this area suffer because someone behind a desk looking at numbers chose to do this?"

The store on Laburnum Avenue is currently scheduled to close on Jan. 26, along with dozens of other locations around the country.

As of noon Tuesday, the petition had more than 1,200 signatures.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12