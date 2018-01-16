Petition seeks to save Richmond Sam's Club

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Chesterfield Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at at Wraywood Avenue and Highpaige Way on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A massive fire broke out in Petersburg on Tuesday morning, destroying a vacant building, damaging an apartment building and shutting down streets.More >>
The Henrico County Police Department says a 21-year-old woman was shot to death in a townhouse complex near Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive on Saturday.More >>
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning for snowMore >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.More >>
The 39-year-old came to the US with his parents at age 10, arriving one year before he could qualify for DACA.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.More >>
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.More >>
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.More >>
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.More >>
