Kindergarten students moved to different classrooms after heating problems

School officials say that two kindergarten classrooms at Richmond's George Mason Elementary School are without heat on Tuesday.

Students were moved to other classrooms with working heat, and parents were notified through an automated call.

Officials have not yet said when repairs would be completed.

George Mason has been plagued with problems recently and underwent a series of renovations before school opened this past fall.

