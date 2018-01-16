Kindergarten students moved to different classrooms after heatin - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kindergarten students moved to different classrooms after heating problems

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
George Mason Elementary School (Source: NBC12) George Mason Elementary School (Source: NBC12)

School officials say that two kindergarten classrooms at Richmond's George Mason Elementary School are without heat on Tuesday. 

Students were moved to other classrooms with working heat, and parents were notified through an automated call. 

Officials have not yet said when repairs would be completed. 

George Mason has been plagued with problems recently and underwent a series of renovations before school opened this past fall. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly