Postal service: There's no time frame for reopening Church Hill post office

An official with the U.S. Postal Service says a timetable for the reopening of the Church Hill post office has not been determined.

The owner of the property on North 25th Street said last week that the $200,000 renovations were completed, by his standards.

"As far as I'm concerned, the repairs have been finished," said Josh Bilder. "All the reports I have, the building is structurally sound. I had people go through it, and the post office had people go through it."

The post office has been closed for nine months.

"At present, a timeframe for reopening of the East End Post Office has not been determined," Freda Sauter of the U.S. Postal Service corporate communications said Tuesday. "Postal Service engineers have to complete an assessment and review repairs. The Postal Service regrets any inconvenience to its customers and will work to restore operations for this office as soon as possible."

One neighbor said last week that the closing has been "a disaster."

"There's always a problem," said neighbor Leroy Wilkins Jr., who has used the 25th Street post office for more than 30 years. "Anybody who has been in this neighborhood knows that it's been a problem for quite a while."

