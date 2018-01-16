25-year-old man dies in Henrico crash

The Henrico County Police Department says a 25-year-old Mechanicsville man died Monday after a crash in Henrico.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Eubank Road and Glen Alden Drive just before 3 p.m. for a crash.

According to Henrico Police:

A Honda sedan was traveling westbound on Eubank Road when it failed to stop for a stop sign. As the Honda entered the intersection, it was struck by a Freightliner truck that was traveling northbound on Glen Alden Drive. The impact caused the truck to overturn. The truck then struck a Ford pick-up truck that was stopped on Glen Alden Drive.

The driver of the Honda - Christopher Blake Mills - was transported to the hospital where he died. The other two drivers were not injured.

Police say that neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

