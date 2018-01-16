Late January thaw coming: Signs of a warm-up on the horizon

It's cold now and will be for a while.

But, after cold and snow weather Wednesday, we are heading to a decent warmup. Here's the forecast for January 21-25...

That red zone on top of Richmond is about an 80 percent chance of warmer than average weather! For the first time since BEFORE Christmas, there's a decent warm-up in sight.





Here's the forecast for the last few days of January. It still looks warmer than average.

While the signs of a warm-up are strong, the long range forecast goes back to below average for February.

