73-year-old man dies in Chesterfield house fire

One person is dead after a house fire Tuesday morning in Chesterfield.

Fire officials say the man - 73-year-old John Brown, of Chesterfield - was found on the first floor of a home in the 4000 block of West Terrace around 7:15 a.m.

He was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he later died.

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The Fire Marshal's Office says the fire was the result of discarded smoking materials.

