73-year-old man dies in Chesterfield house fire

State police are advising Virginians to delay their travel so VDOT can continue to treat and clear the roads as the snow continues to fall.More >>
State police are advising Virginians to delay their travel so VDOT can continue to treat and clear the roads as the snow continues to fall.More >>
The winter storm is going to be hitting right as you start your morning commute Wednesday.More >>
The winter storm is going to be hitting right as you start your morning commute Wednesday.More >>
A massive fire broke out in Petersburg on Tuesday morning, destroying a vacant building, damaging an apartment building and shutting down streets.More >>
A massive fire broke out in Petersburg on Tuesday morning, destroying a vacant building, damaging an apartment building and shutting down streets.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The bitterly cold weather we've seen this month could to take a big toll on your next energy bill.More >>
The bitterly cold weather we've seen this month could to take a big toll on your next energy bill.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
The University of Alabama and Alpha Phi International sorority are both responding after videos posted online by a student have drawn outrage.More >>
The University of Alabama and Alpha Phi International sorority are both responding after videos posted online by a student have drawn outrage.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.More >>
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.More >>
Some 55 million people across 25 states were under some sort of winter weather advisory, watch or warning on Wednesday.More >>
Some 55 million people across 25 states were under some sort of winter weather advisory, watch or warning on Wednesday.More >>
Doctors say the boy had a severe case of the flu which caused a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death.More >>
Doctors say the boy had a severe case of the flu which caused a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death.More >>