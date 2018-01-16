1 person dead in Chesterfield house fire

One person was injured in the fire. (Source: Chesterfield Fire Dept)

One person died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Chesterfield.

Fire officials say the man, who has not been identified, was founded on the first floor of a home in the 4000 block of West Terrace around 7:15 a.m.

The man was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he later died.

It took crews about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

There's currently no information on what caused the blaze.

