Cold temperatures, fog combine for icy scenes

Several NBC12 residents are reporting what looks like snow in Central Virginia on Tuesday morning.
What you’re seeing out there this morning is actually ice fog.
Instead of producing drizzle like some fog does, this fog may have produced light snow, which stuck to the roads, trees and grass.
Check out some of the photos from NBC12 viewers:
