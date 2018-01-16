Buildings destroyed in massive Petersburg fire

A massive fire broke out in Petersburg on Tuesday morning, destroying a vacant building and townhomes, as well as shutting down streets.

The fire, which started around 5 a.m. was on High Street, near Lafayette and Hinton streets.

Fire officials said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the fire started at a vacant building and then spread to the High Street Lofts.

The townhomes at 422 High Street and an old factory at 424 High Street were totally destroyed.

Two people were rescued during the blaze, fire officials said, but no major injuries were reported.

"It was just red," said High Street Lofts resident Michael Kershaw. "The sky was just red."

As of noon, multiple firefighters were still on the scene trying to contain the blaze.

"We saw the heat and the building right next to us on fire," said resident Nathan Estrada. "Right outside our window."

“There was a bridge that acted as a chimney," one nearby neighbor said.

Resident Rhonda Harris is now being called “Wonder Woman" for putting her tenants safety above her own.

"I just started running and screaming through the hallways. I pulled the fire alarm and just started beating on everybody's door to get everybody out," Harris said.

Those who know Harris well say her latest act of heroism is no shocker.

"Rhonda looks out for everyone in the community," said Daniel Salley.

RED CROSS ASSISTING

The Red Cross is providing a warming shelter at the Petersburg Area Transit Station to impacted residents.

"Our first priority is to support the immediate needs of residents displaced as a result of this fire," said Red Cross Communications Director, Jonathan McNamara. "Over the coming hours we will work with Petersburg Fire and City officials to determine the full scope of how our volunteers can best assist all those in need of support."

WATER SHORTAGE & STREET CLOSURES

Petersburg officials also say water service is being impacted in the area.

"Appomattox River Water Authority was notified and increased the water flow to the city," Petersburg officials said in a news release.

The blaze has also caused several streets to be closed on Tuesday:

N. Market St. between W. Tabb and Low St.

W. Bank St. between N. Sycamore and N. Market St.

Lafayette St. between W. Washington St. And W. High St.

Hinton St. between Davis St. And Lafayette St.

High St. between Hurt St. And N. Market St.

There is currently no information on what caused the fire.

