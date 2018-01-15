Shelter needs homes for hounds found wandering in Ashland

Hanover County Animal Control needs your help to find forever homes for eight hound dogs found wandering around Ashland. It's not clear if they were abandoned or where they came from.

"It was all at one time, in a short period of time," says Chief Jeffrey Parker with Hanover County Animal Control. "So it's unknown exactly where they came from and who dropped them off."

Animal control's chief says it was right after Christmas, and officers were getting multiple calls from neighbors about these dogs running around the area.

"They look well," says Chief Parker. "Of course, I think they could use a couple pounds."

It's not quite clear how the dogs got there. It was during hunting season and one rescue group wondered if these dogs belonged to a hunter who let them go. So far, there's no proof.

"I cannot confirm it was hunters who did this or it was just an average pet owner," says Chief Parker. "It's very hard to determine that, unless you actually see the person."

Nevertheless, the goal is to match these dogs with the right owner, but it's not always easy to match a hound.

"Because they have the stigma of just being a hunting dog, and people think if I adopt it as a pet, it's going to want to run away," says Linda Wickham.

She's been rescuing dogs for three decades, but she specializes in hounds. She says they are great for families.

"Most of the times, your hounds do wonderful with little children, active households," she said. "Once they have a chance to acclimate and bond with their people, they make couch potato pets."

If you're interested in adopting, you can contact the Hanover County shelter at 365-6485.

