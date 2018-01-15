Shelter needs homes for hounds abandoned after hunting season

The Hanover County Animal Shelter is asking for your help to save some lives because the shelter is full of hound dogs that were likely abandoned after the hunting season.

Right now, there are at least a dozen hounds that need a forever home.

Many of the dogs are less than three years old.

The shelter is closed Monday for the holiday, but if you're interested in one of these pups, call the shelter Tuesday at 365-6485.

