Shelter needs homes for at least a dozen hounds

The Hanover County Animal Shelter is asking for your help to save some lives because the shelter is full of hound dogs.

Right now, there are at least a dozen hounds that need a forever home.

Many of the dogs are less than three years old.

If you are interested in one of these pups, call the shelter at 804-365-6485.

