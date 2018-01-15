Shelter needs homes for at least a dozen hounds - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Shelter needs homes for at least a dozen hounds

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

The Hanover County Animal Shelter is asking for your help to save some lives because the shelter is full of hound dogs.

Right now, there are at least a dozen hounds that need a forever home.

Many of the dogs are less than three years old.

If you are interested in one of these pups, call the shelter at 804-365-6485.

