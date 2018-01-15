2 pets die, 3 people displaced by Chester apartment fire

An apartment fire in Chester kills two pets and forces three people to find a new place to stay.

The fire started in the 1900 block of River Rock Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters had it under control in about 30 minutes, but the flames heavily damaged one apartment.

No one was home at the time, but two other apartments did suffer water damage, and a dog and a cat did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

