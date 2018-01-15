Dozens hold silent march for MLK Day on VCU campus

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Theta Rho Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity held a candlelight vigil and silent march to the late civil rights leader on the VCU campus Monday night.

"The silents gives people the opportunity to really ponder the gravity of the moment," said Dakarijon Xrichardson, President of the Theta Rho Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha. "It gives people the opportunity to think about, 'this is what happened, this is the sacrifice that he did for us to have the opportunity to be where we are today.

"When it comes down to MLK's impact on today's society, I think he'd still be fighting, but for different causes, so everybody could have the same type of equality that was granted to us.

"To be able to interact and mingle with people of all different ethnicities is something that you should not take for granted, because just 70 years ago, it was not possible."

