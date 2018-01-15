Petteway scores 23, Elizabeth City dumps Norfolk 76-67

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Shyheld Petteway had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead Division II Elizabeth City State to a 76-67 win over Norfolk State on Monday night.
Zaccheus Hobbs added 15 points with nine assists, Joseph Allen 12 and Aujameq Daniels 11 for the Vikings, who hit 13 of 26 3-pointers, four by Petteway.
A 13-0 run that spanned halftime put Elizabeth City up for good. Daniels hit a 3 to open the second half and tied the game at 39 and John Maynor followed with a 3 that closed the run. After a pair of free throws by the Spartans, Hobbs and Maynor hit from distance again and the score remained at least two possessions the rest of the way.
Derrik Jamerson had 15 points for Norfolk State (3-14) and Steven Whitley had 14 with 12 rebounds.
The teams have played more than 100 times dating back to the 1950s but this was just the third meeting since Norfolk went D-1.
