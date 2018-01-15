Man dies after truck runs off road, strikes tree

Virginia State Police are investigating after a truck struck a tree in Chesterfield, killing the driver.

The crash happened around 3:51 p.m. on the ramp from 288 to Iron Bridge Road.

Police say the truck struck a guardrail on the right side of the road, then hit the one on the left side before hitting the right guardrail again. The truck then rubbed against the rail for about 800 feet before going off the road and into a tree.

The driver died at the scene. Police have not released his identity at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12