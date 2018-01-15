Carytown Burgers and Fries petitioning to save building

For almost 20 years, Carytown Burgers and Fries has been located in the same red brick building in the Richmond Shopping Center, but plans for development are set to change that.

"I always thought we would be here," said the restaurant owner Michael Barber.

Barber says they were given notice months ago from their landlord, that the business would need to move out of the Richmond Shopping Center by the end of June 2018 to make way for an unknown development.

"A big developer is coming in and doing what they want to do, and that doesn't involve saving this building, and that's a big deal," he explained.

It has prompted a petition to keep the doors of the original Carytown Burgers and Fries open.

"We're the oldest building in Carytown, one of the most unique buildings, built in 1846, the old Toll Takers House," he explained.

Barber says the building is historic, and the business doesn't want to see it go to make way for something else. They are also concerned about the future of other small businesses in the area.

Writing in their petition:

The future of Carytown Burgers & Fries is at stake! We cannot allow multi-million dollar national corporations to push out beloved, homegrown RVA businesses like ours. This goes against the very core of what makes Carytown so unique and eclectic. If we don’t speak up, many long-standing local businesses will be uprooted in the next two to six months, as a massive national corporation is planning to purchase this entire lot, with the intent to demolish all of the current buildings and erect yet another big-box grocery store.

Barber says while they are looking for other buildings, they are hoping to take enough signatures and support to city leaders to save their establishment.

"I don't want to lose the charm and uniqueness of Carytown. I want to preserve the historical value," he explained. "I think with the help of the public and knowledge, that's all we need to save something this fantastic."

NBC12 did hear from the developer set to take over the Richmond Shopping Center, who says they have not made final plans for the area yet:

Richmond Shopping Center has worked with Carytown Burgers and Fries in anticipation of a possible renovation to provide them with time to find a new location for their business, including extending their lease after it was set to expire this month. We appreciate Carytown Burgers and Fries being a tenant for the past 20 years and wish them the best going forward. Richmond Shopping Center has served the Carytown community for more than 70 years and any future plans will contribute to the unique character of the neighborhood. Although no final agreements have been made regarding the shopping center’s future we continue to work on redevelopment plans.

