VDOT pre-treating 19,000 miles of road before Wednesday snow

VDOT is already trying to get ahead of this storm. Crews started Monday morning to pre-treat thousands of miles of roads across the state. They will continue to pour thousands of gallons of that salt brine mixture on Tuesday.

VDOT says with no rain in the forecast and temperatures hovering in the 20s, this is perfect weather to put down that salt brine mixture.

"We have a window of 48 hours before a storm begins that we can put pre-treatment down for effectiveness," says Lindsay LeGrand with VDOT.

Drivers say they're glad to hear these trucks are on the roads.

"It's good news that they're already getting ready for it," says Joey Scantling, who lives in Chester.

During the last snow storm, there were lots of complaints about the state of some of our neighborhood streets.

"Hopefully, they have their ducks in a row this time," says Scantling. "Last time, I don't think think they thought it would stay around so long. They only figured it would be a couple inches, but with all the cold, covering the ground like it was, made it really tough on them."

VDOT say it hopes to cover 19,000 miles by Tuesday night.

"The brine is a salt water solution and it's about 23 percent salt," says LeGrand. "And what that does, it is spread across the roadway and it prevents a bond from forming between the icy precipitation and the roadway itself."

Highways are priority, then main roads, followed by routes near schools and emergency service providers.

The trucks have been deployed across the state. They'll be followed by hundreds of crews with the salt/sand mixture once the snow starts falling.

VDOT just asks for people to give the crews enough room to make sure the work is done properly. These trucks will be driving slowly on the roads.

