Powhatan athlete named to USA's bobsled team

A former Powhatan football star is headed to South Korea next month as part of the men's four-man and two-man Olympic bobsled teams.

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor - who attended college at University of Virginia at Wise - is joining Christopher Kinney and Sam Michener as first time Olympians, along with Nick Cunningham, who participating in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

"The men’s team showed their grit this season,” said USA Bobsled & Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele.

In addition to helping the Powhatan Indians to a 36-3 record in football during his time there, Abdul-Saboor also played basketball and took part in track. According to his website, an ACL injury ended his football career in college.

"Hakeem is probably the best all-around athlete I have ever coached," said one of his football coaches, Dewey Lusk.

Click here to check out Abdul-Saboor's bobsledding highlights.

xx