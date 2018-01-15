Villanova still No. 1, Virginia and Purdue rise in AP Top 25

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Villanova is No. 1, Virginia rises to No. 2 and Purdue moves up to No. 3 in a week of changes in the AP Top 25 .

The Wildcats (16-1, 4-1 Big East) moved back into the No. 1 spot last week and received 63 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday.

Virginia (15-1, 4-0 ACC) moved up a spot this week and earned a first-place vote after West Virginia's loss to No. 8 Texas Tech, the Cavaliers' highest ranking since 2014-15.

Purdue had the other No. 1 vote and climbed two spots for its highest ranking since 2009-10, with Oklahoma and Duke rounding out the top 5.

West Virginia dropped four spots to No. 6 and Michigan State dropped five spots to No. 9 after losing to rival Michigan.

