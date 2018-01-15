Villanova still No. 1, Virginia and Purdue rise in AP Top 25

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer
Villanova is No. 1, Virginia rises to No. 2 and Purdue moves up to No. 3 in a week of changes in the AP Top 25 .
The Wildcats (16-1, 4-1 Big East) moved back into the No. 1 spot last week and received 63 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday.
Virginia (15-1, 4-0 ACC) moved up a spot this week and earned a first-place vote after West Virginia's loss to No. 8 Texas Tech, the Cavaliers' highest ranking since 2014-15.
Purdue had the other No. 1 vote and climbed two spots for its highest ranking since 2009-10, with Oklahoma and Duke rounding out the top 5.
West Virginia dropped four spots to No. 6 and Michigan State dropped five spots to No. 9 after losing to rival Michigan.
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Varina and Highland Springs played a back and forth contest early on, but the Blue Devils pulled away for the 71-50 victory.More >>
Varina and Highland Springs played a back and forth contest early on, but the Blue Devils pulled away for the 71-50 victory.More >>
Fans at the Diamond will see more protective netting this season, as well as new pads on the wall behind home plate and in the outfield. The stadium has also installed a new sound system. The Flying Squirrels' home opener is April 13.More >>
Fans at the Diamond will see more protective netting this season, as well as new pads on the wall behind home plate and in the outfield. The stadium has also installed a new sound system. The Flying Squirrels' home opener is April 13.More >>