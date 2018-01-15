German startup AUTO1 gets $558 million Softbank investment

BERLIN (AP) - Japan's Softbank is investing 460 million euros ($558 million) in German used car trading platform AUTO1.
The Berlin-based company was launched in 2012 and operates in over 30 countries, selling more than 40,000 cars a month on its associated sites.
AUTO1 said in a statement Monday that the investment from Softbank Vision Fund values its business at 2.9 billion euros. The company had revenue of 1.5 billion euros last year.
Akshay Naheta, a partner at SoftBank Investment Advisors, was quoted as saying that AUTO1's platform adds "efficiency and transparency to the fragmented used car market, which is worth more than $300 billion annually."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
