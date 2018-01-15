Study: Lidl drives down grocery prices

Anchor for NBC12 News First at 4 and Fox News at 10.More >>
A recent study shows that grocery stores near Lidl locations are lowering their prices.More >>
The Sam's Club on South Laburnum Avenue is closing, according to an employee at the store.More >>
Former Richmond, VA-based electronic retailer Circuit City is planning an online comeback.More >>
Lee Herron Salter, the creative director at the Lee Salter Creative Firm is hosting a networking event for creative professionals in Richmond.More >>
The Federal Reserve's Richmond regional bank is announcing that Thomas Barkin, a senior executive at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., will be the bank's next president.More >>
