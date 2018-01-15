Residents invited to meeting to discuss Lucks Lane project

Chesterfield County is holding a "Pardon Our Dust" meeting Thursday for residents to review and discuss the Lucks Lane widening project.

"Attendees can review and discuss project information individually with project team members," the county said on Facebook.

This portion of the widening project focuses on Lucks Lane between Spirea Road and Route 288.

An artist rendering from the Virginia Department of Transportation shows what the road would look like once the project is completed:

Residents can also visit chesterfield.gov/roadprojects to find out more information about the project.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12