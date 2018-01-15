Vehicle a total loss in Powhatan fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Vehicle a total loss in Powhatan fire

The fire started around 1 a.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12) The fire started around 1 a.m. Monday. (Source: NBC12)
POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

The Powhatan County sheriff's office and fire department investigated a blaze for more than two hours early Monday morning. 

Firefighters were called to the scene on Scarlett Mill Lane off Judes Ferry Road around 1 a.m. 

When crews arrived, they found a car and shed on fire. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control. 

The vehicle is a total loss while about half the shed was burned. 

There's currently no information on what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly