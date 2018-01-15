Teen found shot in storage building dies

A 17-year-old girl found shot at a storage facility on Saturday night later died at Chippenham Hospital.

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a residence in the Moorefield Meadows subdivision just after 11:30 p.m.

"The victim was in a storage building at the property" with a gunshot wound to her stomach, the sheriff's office said. "The victim was conscious and able to talk to deputies before being transported by ambulance to Chippenham Hospital."

The girl - who has not yet been identified by the sheriff's office - later died at the hospital.

There's currently no information on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-562-2118 or Crimesolvers at 804-561-2118.

The Amelia Bulletin Monitor says grief counselors will be at the high school on Tuesday.

"It is heartbreaking to lose a member of our ACHS family," Principal Parscilla Salley told the Bulletin Monitor.

