Hundreds gather for vigil after teen found shot in storage building dies

It's a season that has been up and down for VCU, and mostly down for Richmond, as the two rivals take the court for round one of their two regular season clashes on Wednesday night. For the Rams, the Spiders have been a near-sure win on their schedule since joining the Atlantic 10, as Richmond hopes to reverse a recent trend of VCU dominance in this series.More >>
The fire started in the 1900 block of River Rock Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Firefighters had it under control in about 30 minutes, but the flames heavily damaged one apartment.More >>
There are at least a dozen hounds that need a forever home, and many of the dogs are less than three years old.More >>
Dozens of events were held around Richmond, from public dedications to volunteer group efforts. Hundreds of people took the time to not only remember Dr. King, but honor his message.More >>
Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Theta Rho Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity held a candlelight vigil and silent march to the late civil rights leader on the VCU campus Monday night.More >>
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.More >>
Hawaii's agency in charge of protecting people is now the target of death threats following Saturday's missile alert error.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
