Hundreds gather for vigil after teen found shot in storage building dies

A 17-year-old girl found shot at a storage facility on Saturday night has died at Chippenham Hospital. Hundreds of friends from multiple counties gathered Monday night for a vigil.

The crowd at the Amelia County High School softball field had one clear message: Hannah Green will not be forgotten.

Sitting side-by-side in a dugout, Hannah’s former teammates Rachel Wells and Bryannah Whitehead say they played softball with Hannah, "forever. Since we were four.”

Outside of the dugout, hundreds of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder, circling the infield. The number of people with candles in their hands Monday night was enough to tell you what kind of person Hannah Green was.

"Hannah was the best part of all of us,” said Hannah’s stepmother, Tina Green. “You know you raised a good kid when you see so many people come out here for her."

The standout second baseman and future Longwood Lancer was found in the Moorefield Meadows subdivision in Amelia County late Saturday night. When police got to her, she had been shot in the stomach, but she was alive and talking. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

"I didn't want to believe it, so I didn't believe it, and then it kind of hit me and it was really upsetting," Whitehead said.

"I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe, but tonight made it more real," Wells said.

The medical examiner is working on its investigation and meantime, the Amelia County Sheriff's Office isn't saying much - not even to the grieving family.

"They haven't even returned our call yet about details, and I don't know if it's because they're still looking into it, but I don't have any details," said Hannah's father William Green.

There is no information about the shooting, possible suspects, or what Hannah was able to tell officers before she passed away. Right now, the extended family is holding on to each other.

As the season that would've been Hannah's senior year starts soon, the players will take her spirit with them.

"She'll play through us, and we'll play for her and probably talk about her, but she'll play through us," said Whitehead.

The family is trying to raise money to help pay for the funeral:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-562-2118 or Crimesolvers at 804-561-2118.

The Amelia Bulletin Monitor says grief counselors will be at the high school on Tuesday.

"It is heartbreaking to lose a member of our ACHS family," Principal Parscilla Salley told the Bulletin Monitor.

