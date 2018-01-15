Lane of I-95 reopens after water leaks onto roadway

This was the scene on Jan. 8 during the water main break. (Source: NBC12)

A slow leak from last week's water main break closed the left lane of southbound I-95 on Monday morning.

Due to below-freezing temperatures, crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation were in the area for several hours to apply salt to prevent icy conditions until repairs could be made.

The lane reopened just after noon Monday.

Last week's incident completely shut down the northbound lanes as the water was up to two feet deep in some areas.

