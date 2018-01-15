Lego plans video games, social network for Chinese children

LONDON (AP) - Toy maker Lego is partnering with China's internet firm Tencent to offer games, video and possibly a social network aimed at children.
The privately-owned company based in Copenhagen, Denmark, said Monday that the deal would combine Lego's ability to create content with Tencent's distribution reach.
"We've seen more and more Chinese children engage with the world digitally, and the partnership will bring them safe and imaginative Lego content," said Jacob Kragh, general manager of Lego China.
Shenzhen-based Tencent is one of China's most powerful internet companies, running the WeChat messaging app as well as online payment platforms and games. Because Chinese authorities have largely shut out Western companies like Google and Facebook, homegrown internet companies like Tencent have been able to grow rapidly in size.
For Lego, the move is part of a reorganization of its business that it began last year, when it announced it was shedding 1,400 jobs, or 8 percent of its workforce.
Lego has for years moved beyond the traditional plastic bricks it is known for, backing films and digital products.
But its sales hit a peak last year and the company is looking for new ways to reach children in more countries.
China has been one of the bright spots for Lego recently, with annual sales up by double digits, and the partnership with Tencent will seek to reinforce its presence in one of the world's biggest and fastest-growing markets.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
Shows about women win big at 23rd annual Critics' Choice AwardsMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
The search for the missing has become an increasingly desperate exercise after mudslides swamped a California townMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Three Republican and three Democratic senators say they've reached an election-year accord to protect young immigrants from deportationMore >>
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore >>
It's a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, where more attention is being given to tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women's healthMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingMore >>