Family: Birmingham man in medically induced coma because of flu

A 17-year-old girl found shot at a storage facility on Saturday night later died at Chippenham Hospital.More >>
A 17-year-old girl found shot at a storage facility on Saturday night later died at Chippenham Hospital.More >>
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning for snowMore >>
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning for snowMore >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The 46-year-old singer was reportedly at a recording studio in London.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
The victim and the woman who was intended as the victim worked at the same store, deputies say.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Nervous system problems, including psychosis, can be a very rare side effect of Tamiflu.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
A man has been charged with his second driving under the influence offense after colliding with a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle.More >>
A man has been charged with his second driving under the influence offense after colliding with a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper's vehicle.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Alabama has already declared the flu outbreak a crisis. Hospitals across the state are near or already at capacity because of the flu. Felicia York and her family found out how serious this virus is after her husband became sick in December.More >>
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.More >>
Ford will market the Ranger as a vehicle for urban adventurers. It has a terrain management system that automatically adjusts the transmission and vehicle controls for driving in snow, mud or sand.More >>