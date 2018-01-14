Giving back to the community for MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in our community.

A slew of non-profits needs your help for Monday's National Day of Service.

With every step John Zeugner takes, he remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

"He was at the forefront of the most important battle at his time for Civil Rights," said Zeugner, president of Friends of Bryan Park.

John is now fighting a battle of his own in the name of service.

"We figured Dr. King was trying to enrich our communities and get us to think about our moral and spiritual compass, and to me, part of that is being a good steward of the environment," said Zeugner.

John wages war with each handful of waste in effort to make a difference.

"Bryan Park is the convergence of three streams. It's 15 square miles of watershed that ends up picking up a lot of trash," said Zeugner.

However, he cannot do it alone.

"If we can intercept it here and keep it out of the bay, maintain the birds, and the fish and generally make this world a better place," said Zeugner.

That's why John and the Friends of Bryan Park need the public's help.

"We're having a water shed clean up in honor of Martin Luther King Jr's Day of service. We're going ahead tomorrow at a 11 o'clock with the cleanup. We'll have gloves and pickers, and we'll spend two hours cleaning up the water shed and making sure that all this trash that comes in with every rain event stays out of the Chesapeake Bay," said Zeugner.

All day on Monday, groups just like the Friends of Bryan Park will be serving the Richmond community all working to transform Dr. King's life teaching into community service.

"Hopefully, we'll have a good crowd so we can split up and attack the ponds, attack part of the creeks and just generally clean up where the park needs tender love and care," said Zeugner.

So make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a day to volunteer.

"Basically, we're trying to get people to be better citizens to do what they can to heal and enrich their neighborhoods and to realize, to make this world a better place, each of us has to contribute to that," said Zeugner.

