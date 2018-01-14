Man shot during attempted robbery; police search for suspects

Police are looking for two men in connection with shooting another man in the leg.

Officers responded around 2:45 p.m. to the 100 block of East Roanoke Street.

The suspects shot the man during an attempted robbery, according to police. The man's injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspects did not get away with anything, and they took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

