Henrico Schools looking to fill several positions

Henrico Schools is hosting a job fair, searching for substitute bus drivers, school nutrition workers, custodial workers, and instructional assistants.More >>
Henrico police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in a townhouse complex near Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive.More >>
Henrico Fire says they responded to more EMS calls on Tuesday than they have on any other day in their entire history.More >>
Police arrested John Carlyle Jr. and Cristhian Midence, accused of helping lead a drug ring that sent at least 150 packages of pot to various homes, with a total street value in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.More >>
A Henrico man now faces a first-degree murder charge in a shooting in October that left another Henrico man dead.More >>
