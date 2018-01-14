Henrico Schools looking to fill several positions

Henrico Schools is hosting a job fair, searching for substitute bus drivers, school nutrition workers, custodial workers, and instructional assistants.

The job fair will be held at the Libbie Mill Library, located at 2100 Libbie Lake East Street, on Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some full-time positions are also available.

Those who do not have access to a computer can call HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 or go to the department office at 3820 Nine Mile Road to receive help.

Candidates must meet the following requirements:

Must be at least 21 years old

Have a valid Virginia driver's license

Pass a physical and drug test

Have no felony convictions

Pass a physical

Those who are applying to be a bus driver must obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes.

Those who do not have bus driving experience will receive training.

Henrico Schools is also looking for people to help develop a strategic plan for 2018 through 2025, and they are looking for students, families, employees, and community members to take part in workgroups that will help put together the school division's course.

"The work groups will be created around broad goals and key areas established by a steering committee. Each group will be led by a Henrico Schools staff member and will help create goals, strategies and measurable outcomes for areas of the new plan. It is expected that workgroup members will meet a total of two to four times during the process in February and March."

Applications are due by Jan. 19. Click here to apply.

Henrico Schools staff members will review the applications, and those who are selected will receive an email in February.

Participants will be assigned to a workgroup based on their areas of interest, Henrico Schools said.

