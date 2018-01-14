Chesterfield to launch program to prevent fatal opioid overdoses

Chesterfield is launching a program in an effort to prevent fatal opioid overdoses.

The program will provide training, as well as distribute naloxone (also known as NARCAN), throughout the community. Participants will learn how to administer naloxone and about the resources available.

Naloxone nasal spray is used to treat an opioid emergency where a person is not able to respond and is having breathing problems. The drug can also treat an overdose.

Even when the drug is administered, the county says it is important to get medical help.

Those who should consider having naloxone for an opioid overdose emergency include:

Individuals, and their household members, who have experienced an opioid overdose.

Those who have used naloxone, or prescribed or non-prescribed opioids (including heroin).

Those who have received or are receiving medication for an opioid-use disorder (such as naltrexone, methadone or buprenorphine).

Those who were recently treated for an overdose, or anyone who has used opioids in the past and quit, including individuals released from incarceration or in-patient treatment programs.

Here is a list of training sessions:

Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Midlothian Library, 521 Coalfield Road, Chesterfield

Tuesday, April 3, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Chester Library, 11800 Center Street, Chester

Tuesday, May 15, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Bon Air Library, 9103 Rattlesnake Road, Chesterfield

Tuesday, June 26, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield

The following will be provided during the training session:

One box that will contain two doses of naloxone nasal spray

CPR face shield

A pair of gloves

Those who have completed the training can also pick up the free naloxone medication during walk-in clinics, which are held during the first and fourth Friday of each month between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield Health Department, located at 9501 Lucy Corr Circle.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12