Friends, family celebrate late-Richmond mother's birthday

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Friends and family gathered to celebrate a late-Richmond mother's birthday on Friday.

Elka Johnson died of a massive heart attack just six months after her son Jakeem was gunned down in February of 2017. Her family says it was from a broken heart.

Her friends and family celebrated her birthday to keep her legacy alive. They also did a motorcycle ride for peace to honor her and her son recently.

Jakeem's death marked the ninth homicide in 2017 for the city, and police have yet to find the suspect.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12