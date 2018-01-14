Hanover community honors mother, runner killed by drunk driver

The Hanover community honored the life of Meg Menzies on Saturday. She is the Ashland mother and teacher killed by a drunk driver.

Meg Menzies was training for the Boston Marathon with her husband, who is a police officer, when she was struck and killed in January of 2014.

The "Megs Miles 5K Journey" kicked off Saturday morning at Atlee High School to help raise safety awareness. This was the fourth year of the event.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12