Hazmat crews respond after police pull man over for traffic stop

Hazmat crews responded after Chesterfield police arrested a man following a traffic stop.

Officers say around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, they arrested a man on an outstanding warrant after a traffic violation in the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

When they pulled him over, an unknown liquid was found in his vehicle.

Hazmat and state police are working to determine what the liquid is.

