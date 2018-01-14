2 arrested during traffic stop after 'hazmat items' found in car

Officers say around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, they arrested two people in the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. When officers pulled the driver over, an "unknown liquid" was found in his vehicle.More >>
The program will provide training, as well as distribute naloxone (also known as NARCAN), throughout the community. Participants will learn how to administer naloxone and about the resources available.More >>
A mother's worst nightmare became a reality when her phone rang and her daughter on the other end in Honolulu was given less than 20 minutes to find shelter.More >>
All lanes are back open on Jefferson Davis Highway southbound between Sherbourne and Merriewood roads after a gas leak.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for indecent exposure. He has been listed as a police chief for the Defense Logistics Agency.More >>
