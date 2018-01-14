2 arrested during traffic stop after 'hazmat items' found in car

Hazmat crews responded after Chesterfield police arrested two people following a traffic stop.

Officers say around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, they arrested two people in the 6800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. When officers pulled the driver over, an "unknown liquid" was found in his vehicle.

Chesterfield police later said the hazmat items were connected to "methamphetamine manufacturing." Officers took the items from the car.

During the traffic stop, police found out one of the people in the car was wanted for another incident. That person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, while the other person was arrested in connection with the hazmat incident.

There is no word on what the charges are.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12