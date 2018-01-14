Hundreds without power in Richmond

Dominion Energy is reporting just under two thousand outages around Richmond.

At one point on Sunday morning, there were over 5,000 outages.

Areas like Mosby and Church Hill are right at the center of some of these widespread outages.

Dominion Energy crews say the power is out in the area due to a failed cable, and they have to replace part of the cable. Crews are working to reroute the power, and the estimated time of restoration is between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

