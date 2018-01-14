Hundreds without power in Richmond

Dominion Energy is reporting just under two thousand outages around Richmond.More >>
Dominion Energy is reporting just under two thousand outages around Richmond.More >>
Governor-elect Ralph Northam was sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor on Saturday, Jan. 13.More >>
Governor-elect Ralph Northam was sworn in as Virginia's 73rd governor on Saturday, Jan. 13.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam signed his first executive order on Saturday, just after he took office.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam signed his first executive order on Saturday, just after he took office.More >>
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax was also sworn in at Capitol Square on Saturday, in addition to Governor Ralph Northam.More >>
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax was also sworn in at Capitol Square on Saturday, in addition to Governor Ralph Northam.More >>
A heartbreaking post from Richmond Animal Care and Control - in the last 24 hours, two dogs were brought to the shelter starved and in critical need of medical attention.More >>
A heartbreaking post from Richmond Animal Care and Control - in the last 24 hours, two dogs were brought to the shelter starved and in critical need of medical attention.More >>