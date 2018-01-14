Police ID woman shot to death at Henrico townhome

The Henrico County Police Department says a 21-year-old woman was shot to death in a townhouse complex near Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Townhouse Road at 10:24 p.m. for a shooting call and found Jessica Brianne Rogers, of Henrico, dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but police have not yet named any suspects.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12