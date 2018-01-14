Man found dead at Henrico townhouse complex

Henrico police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a townhouse complex near Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Townhouse Road at 10:24 p.m. The call came in for a report of a shooting, but when police arrived on the scene, they found a man dead.

Police have not notified the family of the man who died.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

