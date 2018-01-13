Old Dominion holds off Marshall for 82-76 win

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Trey Porter scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Brandan Stith had 14 points with 14 boards, and Old Dominion held off a Marshall rally in the second half for an 82-76 win Saturday night.
Leading by as many as 22 after the break, Old Dominion (13-4, 4-1 Conference USA) had to scramble as Marshall steadily chipped away at the deficit, cutting the gap to 76-74 with 35 seconds to go on three free throws by Jon Elmore. But that was close as the Thundering Herd got.
B.J. Stith, who finished with a team-high 20 points, went 4 for 4 from the line and Ahmad Caver hit 2 for 2 to stretch Old Dominion's advantage back to eight with 16 seconds left. Elmore then dropped in a layup at the other to cut it back to six as the clock ticked down, setting the final score.
Caver added 15 points for the Monarchs, who controlled the glass 43-32.
C.J. Burks led Marshall (12-6, 3-2) with 24 points, Elmore finished with 18 points and Dani Koljanin had 11.
