Louisville comes back, holds off Virginia Tech 94-86

Varina and Highland Springs played a back and forth contest early on, but the Blue Devils pulled away for the 71-50 victory.More >>
Fans at the Diamond will see more protective netting this season, as well as new pads on the wall behind home plate and in the outfield. The stadium has also installed a new sound system. The Flying Squirrels' home opener is April 13.More >>
NCAA transfer rules force Marcus Evans to sit out this season. The guard, who was previously at Rice, is fine-tuning is game, and is now 100 percent after tearing his Achilles tendon in August. He says sitting out and just watching games is probably the hardest thing he's had to do, but Ram fans can expect an impact player as soon as he sees the floor.More >>
