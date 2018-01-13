East Tennessee St. rolls to 5th straight Southern Conf. win

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - David Burrell and Devontavius Payne had 17 points apiece as East Tennessee State remained unbeaten in Southern Conference action after dominating VMI 89-48 on Saturday afternoon.
Burrell was 7 of 11 from the floor while grabbing seven rebounds. Payne, who had 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half, nailed four from long range while grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out three assists with four steals and one block. Bo Hodges added 16 points and Desonta Bradford chipped in 14 with six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.
ETSU (14-4, 5-0) which bolted to a 35-19 halftime advantage, shot 43 percent (13-30) while limiting the Keydets to 5-of-26 shooting in the first half. The Buccaneers shot 53 percent (33-62) for the game. VMI made just 13 of 50 (26 percent).
Bubba Parham had 16 points for the Keydets (5-10, 0-4).
Varina and Highland Springs played a back and forth contest early on, but the Blue Devils pulled away for the 71-50 victory.More >>
Fans at the Diamond will see more protective netting this season, as well as new pads on the wall behind home plate and in the outfield. The stadium has also installed a new sound system. The Flying Squirrels' home opener is April 13.More >>
NCAA transfer rules force Marcus Evans to sit out this season. The guard, who was previously at Rice, is fine-tuning is game, and is now 100 percent after tearing his Achilles tendon in August. He says sitting out and just watching games is probably the hardest thing he's had to do, but Ram fans can expect an impact player as soon as he sees the floor.More >>
