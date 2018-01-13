FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow day today

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Wednesday as snow will continue to move in during the morning hours.

Most likely result for Richmond: 2-3" of snow with higher amounts up to 4-6" possible closer to the North Carolina border in the counties where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect.

Here's our updated snowfall map as of 5am Wednesday:

The Richmond metro can expect 2" to as much as 3" of snow. The heavier amounts will fall to the southwest of the area with the heaviest amounts likely closer to the North Carolina border. 1-2" (in the white shade) likely east of RIC and to the northwest with lesser amounts expected for far northern VA and the Northern Neck.

We think main roads in #RVA will stay wet through 10-11 and then slushy after that. Road conditions will get worse as the day goes on.

The bottom line? There will be enough snow to cause travel trouble Wednesday. Be prepared to cancel or alter your plans if necessary. If you have school age children, plan now for school closings.

And with an overnight low in the teens Wednesday night (after the snow) roads will likely still be snow-covered Thursday morning. Please use extra caution if you have to be out on the roads during the time frame.

Our morning team will have coverage all morning long, tracking the snow and its impact on your morning routine.

