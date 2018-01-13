FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow potential overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Some light snow or snow showers are expected to move into the area and the timing is such that it could cause some travel difficulties for the morning commute on Wednesday. This means the potential for some school and business delays or perhaps even some cancellations. While this IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A BIG STORM, there may be just enough snow to cause some problems and we want you to be prepared. Here is what the radar **MAY** look like as of 7am on Wednesday morning according to the European computer model:

The GFS (American Model) is in fairly good agreement with this idea. Not a heavy snow event (Dusting to an 1" or 2"), but perhaps just enough to cause us some travel issues.

We'll continue to monitor the computer guidance on this system and keep you updated on any changes in the days ahead......Stay tuned!

