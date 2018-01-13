Livingston, Grayer combine for 51; George Mason wins 86-81

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Otis Livingston II scored 26 points, Jaire Grayer had a career-high 25 and George Mason beat Saint Louis 86-81 on Saturday.
Livingston snapped a tie with six consecutive points to give the Patriots (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10) an 83-77 lead with a minute to go. Davell Roby responded with a 3-pointer and the Billikens (8-10, 1-4) used their pressure to get a turnover but Saint Louis missed three final 3-point attempts.
Greg Calixte added 11 points for George Mason, which shot 54 percent and made 9 of 20 from behind the arc. Livingston was averaging 26 points over his three previous games and hit that mark while dishing seven assists.
Roby made six of the Billikens' 11 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points with Javon Bess adding 17 and Jordan Goodwin finishing with nine points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.
Saint Louis led 39-38 at halftime.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Varina and Highland Springs played a back and forth contest early on, but the Blue Devils pulled away for the 71-50 victory.More >>
Varina and Highland Springs played a back and forth contest early on, but the Blue Devils pulled away for the 71-50 victory.More >>
Fans at the Diamond will see more protective netting this season, as well as new pads on the wall behind home plate and in the outfield. The stadium has also installed a new sound system. The Flying Squirrels' home opener is April 13.More >>
Fans at the Diamond will see more protective netting this season, as well as new pads on the wall behind home plate and in the outfield. The stadium has also installed a new sound system. The Flying Squirrels' home opener is April 13.More >>
NCAA transfer rules force Marcus Evans to sit out this season. The guard, who was previously at Rice, is fine-tuning is game, and is now 100 percent after tearing his Achilles tendon in August. He says sitting out and just watching games is probably the hardest thing he's had to do, but Ram fans can expect an impact player as soon as he sees the floor.More >>
NCAA transfer rules force Marcus Evans to sit out this season. The guard, who was previously at Rice, is fine-tuning is game, and is now 100 percent after tearing his Achilles tendon in August. He says sitting out and just watching games is probably the hardest thing he's had to do, but Ram fans can expect an impact player as soon as he sees the floor.More >>